Alabama’s Jordan Battle confirms Nick Saban loves ‘deez nuts’ jokes

Josh Jacobs shocked sports fans two years ago when he revealed that Nick Saban has an affinity for a certain joke, and now we have further evidence that the star running back was telling the truth.

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he has any favorite sayings or “coaching quips” that Saban uses. The safety said what immediately comes to mind is when Saban talks about “touch deez” or “suck on deez.”

Perhaps the funniest moment in Alabama player interviews in my 12 years covering the team. pic.twitter.com/WXs4aiWlqr — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 14, 2021

While Saban probably will not be thrilled about that revelation, we should all feel blessed that Battle decided to be so forthcoming.

It’s impossible to believe, but “deez nuts” jokes are apparently Saban’s thing. Jacobs, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, went into detail back in 2019 about Saban making those exact jokes while the running back was at Alabama. You can see that video here.

Saban has never been known for his sense of humor, but Jacobs said he is a lot funnier than people would expect. Battle has now removed any doubt.