Longtime Alabama reporter Cecil Hurt dies due to pneumonia complications

Longtime Alabama reporter Cecil Hurt died on Tuesday due to complications related to pneumonia. He was 62.

Hurt covered Alabama football and basketball for the Tuscaloosa News since 1982. He graduated from Alabama in 1981 and began writing for the Tuscaloosa News a year later. He had been on the job covering the Crimson Tide for nearly 40 years, which is why so many were concerned to learn about his health.

A note was posted on Hurt’s Twitter page on Nov. 10 that shared he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Hurt’s condition worsened and he died on Tuesday. A note was posted on his Twitter page regarding the news.

Hurt had been actively tweeting from his account as recently as Nov. 6 and 7 regarding Alabama athletics. To think he would be dead just two and a half weeks later is hard to believe.

TideSports.com posted more on Hurt’s life and professional career.