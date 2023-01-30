Alabama reportedly interested in Pac-12 OC

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly turn to the Pac-12 to find a replacement for departing offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb about taking the open position with the Crimson Tide, according to Scott Eklund of DawgMan. Grubb just finished his first season at Washington under coach Kalen DeBoer.

Grubb has worked under DeBoer since 2007, but Alabama obviously represents a huge opportunity for any coach. On his watch, Washington had the No. 1 passing offense in the nation last season, a significant improvement from No. 72 in 2021.

The Crimson Tide are searching for a replacement for Bill O’Brien, who is returning to the NFL with the New England Patriots. Saban is also hunting for a new defensive coordinator, and has some high-profile names in the frame for that position.

