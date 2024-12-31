Everyone said the same thing about Alabama during ReliaQuest Bowl

Michigan got out to a fast start against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, and the Crimson Tide seemed to have a much tougher time with the field conditions than their opponent.

A torrential downpour created a sloppy playing surface during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. For some reason, Michigan handled the slick field a lot more effectively than Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to find their footing and lost two fumbles in the first quarter.

Alabama players found themselves slipping all over the field as soon as the rain started coming down. Michigan was quick to capitalize.

"Ball security is going to be paramount until this rain slows down." Next play: Fumble pic.twitter.com/uc5uQptyJo — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2024

Fans and the media wondered if Alabama was wearing the wrong cleats and called for their equipment managers to do something about it:

Whoever is Alabamas equipment manager better be getting EVERYONE better cleats at halftime cuz I haven’t seen a Michigan player slip ONCE… — XSET Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) December 31, 2024

What is wrong with Alabama equipment staff? Put everybody in screw in cleats already! — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 31, 2024

Legit question about Alabama's footwear. Did they bring the right cleats? — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 31, 2024

Can Alabama please use some of that NIL money to get the players better cleats. — One Cultura (@OneCultura) December 31, 2024

Are Alabama players not wearing cleats???????? — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) December 31, 2024

I don't know who was in charge of Alabama's cleats today but he is probably on the hot seat at the moment #ReliaQuestBowl pic.twitter.com/NmqhkntCTB — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) December 31, 2024

How can Alabama be a playoff team when they can’t even figure what cleats to wear when it rains???? — Tim Ring (@timringTV) December 31, 2024

Did Alabama bring the right cleats to this game? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 31, 2024

For whatever reason, Michigan players did not have the same issue with the rain. That is a big reason why the Wolverines jumped out to an early 16-0 lead.

Alabama entered the ReliaQuest Bowl as a 16.5-point favorite.