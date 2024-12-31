 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 31, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about Alabama during ReliaQuest Bowl

December 31, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

Alabama FootballMichigan Football

Alabama fumbles against Michigan

Michigan got out to a fast start against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, and the Crimson Tide seemed to have a much tougher time with the field conditions than their opponent.

A torrential downpour created a sloppy playing surface during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. For some reason, Michigan handled the slick field a lot more effectively than Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to find their footing and lost two fumbles in the first quarter.

Alabama players found themselves slipping all over the field as soon as the rain started coming down. Michigan was quick to capitalize.

Fans and the media wondered if Alabama was wearing the wrong cleats and called for their equipment managers to do something about it:

For whatever reason, Michigan players did not have the same issue with the rain. That is a big reason why the Wolverines jumped out to an early 16-0 lead.

Alabama entered the ReliaQuest Bowl as a 16.5-point favorite.

comments powered by Disqus