Arch Manning offers compliment to Texas

Arch Manning is in the middle of exploring various universities this fall, and he has offered a compliment to one of them.

Manning is checking out five schools during the fall: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson. He went to Georgia and complimented them. Then he witnessed Bama take it to Ole Miss last weekend. His next visit will be to Texas against Oklahoma State at Oct. 16.

Ahead of the visit, Manning told Orange Bloods that Austin, where the school is located, has a “home feel” to him.

Arch offered a similar compliment to Georgia.

It’s no surprise that Manning would be complimentary to the schools. These appear to be finalists to secure a commitment from him, so he obviously finds them all to be appealing in one way or another.

Arch is the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the top quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. He is a legacy at Ole Miss, where his father cooper, grandfather Archie and uncle Eli went. Uncle Peyton went to Tennessee, but the Vols do not appear to be in consideration.