Arch Manning watched Texas lose to Oklahoma State

Texas had some high-profile recruits in attendance for their game on Saturday against Oklahoma State. The plan did not work out too well.

Arch Manning was among the recruits taking in the Longhorns’ game in Austin. Jalen Hale, a fellow 5-star recruit, shared a photo on Twitter of the two of them.

Me and arch manning pic.twitter.com/zwyjozncCU — Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) October 16, 2021

Arch is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Not only is he a top recruit, but he also brings tons of attention thanks to his lineage. His grandfather is Archie Manning, and his uncles are Peyton and Eli, who both won two Super Bowls. Arch’s father Cooper also played wide receiver at Ole Miss before suffering a serious injury.

Arch has two more visits planned this fall. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson appear to be his top five schools in consideration currently. He previously offered a nice compliment for Texas.