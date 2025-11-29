Arch Manning finished Texas A&M off with epic touchdown run

Texas quarterback Arch Manning used his legs to put the finishing touches on a statement win over Texas A&M.

The No. 16 Longhorns had 3rd-and-3 from the No. 3 Aggies’ 35 midway through the fourth quarter at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Manning wanted to do more than just move the chains. He went up the gut for a designed run that saw him break through a hole in the defense.

Manning turned on the afterburners as defenders could only watch him complete a 35-yard touchdown run. The end-zone score gave Texas a decisive 27-17 lead, which held firm as the game’s final score.

ARCH TURNED ON THE BURNERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hl6ECaxbB9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2025

While his success at the next level remains to be seen, Arch has so far proven to be a lot more mobile than his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had just 18 rushing TDs throughout his 17-year NFL career, while Eli only had 7 across 16 campaigns.

The Texas star’s crucial rushing touchdown against Texas A&M was his eighth this season. Arch also had a 14/29 passing clip for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M, which entered Friday’s contest with an unblemished 11-0 record, was considered the favorite in the road game. A win was supposed to be the final piece of an undefeated Aggies season.

Instead, it gave Texas fans a crowning moment for Arch Manning, who was already coming off a history-making performance last week against Arkansas.