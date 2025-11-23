Arch Manning pulls off feat never done in Texas football history

Arch Manning etched his name in Texas football history books during Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

The Longhorns quarterback did a little bit of everything on the field in his team’s 52-37 win over the Razorbacks at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. He went off for 389 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns on an 18/30 clip. Manning also rushed for a TD in the third quarter.

Take it in yourself, QB 😤 pic.twitter.com/rqfw8m3pXV — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 22, 2025

Most surprisingly, Arch completed the touchdown trifecta with a receiving touchdown reception early in the contest.

Switching things up 🎯🤘 pic.twitter.com/q4wY9Dky79 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 22, 2025

With his six touchdowns in three different ways, Manning became the first quarterback in Texas history to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown all in the same game. He also became the first SEC QB to accomplish the feat since Dak Prescott did it for Mississippi State in 2014.

Arch Manning is the first quarterback in Texas Football history to record a passing, rushing AND receiving touchdown in the same game🤘🏼 — John Bianco (@UT_Bianco) November 22, 2025

Arch Manning becomes the first SEC QB with a passing TD, rushing TD, and a receiving TD in THE SAME GAME since Dak Prescott in 2014 🤯



Texas blows out Arkansas 52-37 😤 pic.twitter.com/nPC9NB0MVI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2025

But perhaps the most relevant angle to the entire thing for Arch, aside from securing the win, was that he now has more touchdown catches (1) than uncles Eli and Peyton Manning had throughout their entire college and pro careers.

That’s going to be a fun tidbit for Arch to bring up over Thanksgiving dinner at the Manning household.