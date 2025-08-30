Arch Manning had important request for FOX’s announcing team

Arch Manning had an important request for FOX’s announcing team on Saturday.

Manning’s Texas Longhorns were facing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and lost 14-7. Any time Arch plays, there is plenty of talk and attention given to his family. Most of that attention focuses on his grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning. All three were great quarterbacks. But Arch told FOX’s broadcasting team ahead of the big game Saturday that he was hopeful they could give some recognition to his mother Ellen, who is also an excellent athlete.

“The pedigree speaks for itself with Peyton, Eli and Archie,” FOX report Tom Rinaldi said. “But when we spoke to Arch this week, he said, ‘please give my mom Ellen some love.’ Track and field, volleyball and soccer star back in New Orleans. An all-district selection as a high-jumper. She’s in her high school’s hall of fame in its inaugural class.

“‘She’ll be very happy if you say that on air,’ Arch told us,” Rinaldi added.

Ellen Manning previously went by Heidingsfelder. She was a multi-sport athlete at Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans, La., in high school. She and Cooper Manning got married in 1999 and have three children, including Arch.

Cooper, of course, was a wide receiver at Ole Miss but ended his football career due to a spine condition.