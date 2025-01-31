Arch Manning gave great answer to question about his fame

Arch Manning receives more attention than your average college athlete. He even receives more attention than some of the most well-known college athletes. And he has a great attitude about the situation.

Manning sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith that was published on Thursday. Manning was wearing a Red Bull hat during the interview to represent his new endorsement deal with the energy drink company.

Smith asked the Texas Longhorns quarterback several interesting questions, including ones about his famous last name.

“I never really think about that,” Manning said. “I’m just here to play football. It’s a game I love, grew up playing. You’re out there with your friends playing every Saturday. What could get better than that? I’m not here to take someone off the throne. I’m not worried about my legacy. I’m just worried about playing ball and winning games.”

Smith asked a good follow-up question: what comes with his last name that people don’t understand. Manning gave a great answer that showed humility.

“I think a lot of undeserved attention,” Manning said. “But hopefully it gets more deserving in the next few months.”

Smith then pushed back against the idea that the attention Manning receives isn’t deserved. He pointed out that Arch was the top recruit in the country.

Manning wasn’t swayed.

“I don’t think I’ve done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs, but maybe that will come eventually,” he said.

Manning’s answer shows that he hasn’t gotten a big head yet.

Texas went 13-3 last season and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second year in a row. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has entered the NFL Draft, which will leave Manning having a direct line to the lead job.

Manning went 61/90 (67.8 percent) for 939 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’ll have a big chance to show off his dual-threat abilities next season.