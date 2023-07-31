Arch Manning trading card sets record at auction

Arch Manning sold his first trading card at auction last week after he signed a name, image, and likeness deal, and the autographed piece of memorabilia fetched a record price.

Panini America auctioned off a 1-of-1 Throwback Prizm Black card that was autographed by Manning. The bidding closed on Saturday at $102,500. All of the proceeds will benefit children and their families in Central Texas with Support from St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation in Austin. The winner of the auction, whose identity is unknown, will have a meet-and-greet with Manning.

The card was the most expensive one ever sold through Panini’s website, beating a Luka Doncic card that sold for $100,000. The $102,500 was also a record sale for any NIL autographed trading card.

Manning is entering his freshman season at Texas. Steve Sarkisian said back in April that Manning’s family had taken the stance that Arch should not sign an NIL deal until he becomes a starting quarterback. While the full details of Manning’s NIL agreement with Panini have not been disclosed, it is possible that Manning will not profit from it until he is named a starter and will instead continue to raise money for charity.

Manning enrolled early at Texas, so he is going into his second semester. Sarkisian has made it clear that Arch will not be No. 1 on the depth chart to start the 2023 season. We may not see the 18-year-old on the field until 2024.