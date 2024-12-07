Archie Manning shares which NFL team he would want Arch to play for

Archie Manning has a preference for where he would want his grandson, Arch Manning, to play in the NFL.

Top Level Sports shared a video to TikTok on Friday that showed Archie being asked a few questions inside of what looked to be a sports bar. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback said that he would like grandson Arch to play three more years at Texas.

Archie was also asked which NFL team he would want Arch to play for.

“Nobody’s ever asked me that. Right off the bat, if somebody asked me, I’d say Cowboys,” Manning said.

Archie was smiling and laughing a little after stating that.

Archie’s comment is not insignificant. Recall, his son Eli was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2004. The Mannings had warned the Chargers against drafting Eli and forced a trade to the New York Giants.

Nothing indicates that the Mannings would try to force Arch to a certain team, but it is interesting that Archie would want his grandson to be with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are a marketing powerhouse and the most popular team in the country. The spotlight isn’t bigger on any athlete than it is on the quarterback of the Cowboys.

Playing for the Texas Longhorns and then the Cowboys would create quite a marketing pipeline for Arch. The pressure to win championships for both teams is extremely high.

Arch is a redshirt freshman and has passed for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in 7 games for the Longhorns this season. He has also rushed for 95 yards and 4 touchdowns.