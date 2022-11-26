 Skip to main content
Arizona players taunt Arizona State with gesture during rivalry win

November 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Arizona Forks Down

The Arizona Wildcats broke a lengthy drought in their rivalry with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, pulling off a 38-35 win to claim the Territorial Cup. Arizona players certainly came prepared with taunts, too.

Even during the game, Arizona players could be seen doing a “Forks Down” gesture, mimicking an upside-down version of the Sun Devils’ logo. Kicker Tyler Loop got it started after converting a second quarter field goal.

It was at the end of the game, however, that the gesture really spread. Safety Isaiah Taylor broke out the gesture after coming up with an interception to seal the outcome with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The “Forks Down” gesture is a play on the now-famous “Horns Down” celebration that has been deployed against Texas. It has been adapted for use against other teams as well, and this is just the latest example of that.

Arizona had good reason to celebrate. Friday’s win marked the Wildcats’ first victory in the annual rivalry game since 2016, and ensured that they would finish ahead of the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 standings.

Arizona FootballArizona State Football
