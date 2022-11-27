Arizona State hiring Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as head coach

The Arizona State Sun Devils have found their next head coach.

Shortly after Oregon lost its Civil War rivalry game to Oregon State 38-34 on Saturday, word emerged that ASU would be hiring Kenny Dillingham as their new head coach.

Dillingham, 32, was in his first season as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Oregon. He is from Phoenix and coached locally at Chaparral High School while attending Arizona State. He began as an offensive assistant for ASU in 2014-2015 under Mike Norvell, who was ASU’s offensive coordinator at the time. Dillingham later followed Norvell to Memphis and Florida State.

The leadership at ASU was apparently impressed with the work Dillingham did with Bo Nix both at Auburn in 2019 and Oregon this season.

Arizona State neeeds a fresh look and some energy to turn things around.

The Sun Devils had gone 8-5 twice under Herm Edwards, but they got into trouble with the NCAA and lost quarterback Jayden Daniels as a transfer to LSU. Edwards was fired after a 1-2 start, and the team finished the season 3-9 for its worst year since 1994.