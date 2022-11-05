Arkansas loses to Liberty on incredibly close 2-point conversion

Arkansas nearly completed a big comeback against Liberty on Saturday, but their bid fell short on a close 2-point conversion.

Arkansas was down 21-0 at halftime and trailed 21-5 in the fourth quarter. But the Razorbacks rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a score with 1:11 left that brought them to down 21-19.

Arkansas went for two in an attempt to tie the game, and it looked like they got it. But K.J. Jefferson was ruled down prior to reaching the ball across the goal line. A replay review confirmed the ruling.

Ruling on the field stands.

NO GOOD! pic.twitter.com/CDnpEz9Flf — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 5, 2022

That play was so close, and that was the difference between a tie and a win for Liberty.

The Flames are now 8-1 with their only defeat coming at Wake Forest. They have posted consecutive impressive wins, beating BYU and now Arkansas. The Hogs are now 5-4, but they host LSU and then Ole Miss in their next two games.