Ashton Jeanty did something different from all the Heisman finalists

Ashton Jeanty is one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and he did something different on Friday from the other finalists.

The four finalists for the Heisman Trophy are Jeanty, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, and Miami’s Cam Ward. The ceremony where the winner will be announced is scheduled for Saturday night, so the finalists spent time meeting with the media on Friday.

The four players conducted interviews and took photos for the media. Jeanty, who is a junior running back at Boise State, was the only player wearing team gear.

When asked about his clothing choice, Jeanty noted that the Heisman pamphlet recommended finalists wear their team gear. But he added some more reasons for his decision.

“Regardless, I was going to wear it anyways. I wouldn’t be here without Boise State. Just want to represent my school. I feel like it’s important,” Jeanty said.

Ashton Jeanty was the only Heisman Finalist to wear team gear today for media photos/interviews. "I wouldn't be here without Boise State and I want to represent my school. I feel that's important." pic.twitter.com/WOodQGpCdP — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) December 14, 2024

Boise State and its fans will probably love that answer. Jeanty is on one of the biggest stages possible as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he’s representing the Broncos proudly. He’s also a very deserving player in contention for the trophy. Jeanty leads the country with 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also has Boise State looking good in the College Football Playoff at 12-1.

Here is a look at the four finalists together for a photo in New York City:

Our 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists – Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel – have arrived! Welcome to the Big 🍎 gentlemen. #MoreThanATrophy pic.twitter.com/3vmmtGGX4E — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 13, 2024

Only one was wearing his school’s gear, and it was Jeanty.