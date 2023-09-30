Auburn player caught faking injury in embarrassing fashion

An Auburn player was caught faking an injury in an embarrassing play during the Tigers’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday.

After returning from a commercial break during the third quarter, CBS showed a video clip of the Auburn player faking an injury. Senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite appeared to receive a signal from Auburn’s sideline to go down and fake an injury. After looking over to the sideline, Nasili-Kite flops to the ground and grabs his leg.

With cameras everywhere now days how does the Auburn player ( number 33) think he’s gonna get away with this? pic.twitter.com/IUIAKgnBJY — Sports ON Tap Brothers🎙️ (@thesportsontap) September 30, 2023

The whole sequence seemed to be a display of a team trying to slow down the opposing offense.

At the time Nasili-Kite faked his injury, Auburn was leading 17-10, though Georgia was driving late in the third quarter. Carson Beck had completed a 14-yard pass to Rara Thomas, who injured his ankle on the play. Nasili-Kite also went down and was treated, which led the game to go to a commercial break.

Despite Auburn’s best efforts, they weren’t able to stop Georgia on that drive. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run by Daijun Edwards and tied the game at 17.