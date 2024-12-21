Barry Sanders shares who he is rooting for in College Football Playoff

Barry Sanders appears to have a specific rooting interest during the College Football Playoff.

The legendary running back made it clear Saturday that he is cheering on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the playoff. Jeanty needs 131 yards to top the single-season rushing record set by Sanders while at Oklahoma State in 1988.

That was some year, but let's root for @AshtonJeanty2 to get it done in his bowl game. https://t.co/vHEwvioPJo — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 21, 2024

Sanders had 2,628 yards in his historic season. Jeanty has already tallied up 2,497 yards, and one would imagine that he has a good chance of breaking the record in one game. The Broncos will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the CFP semi-finals on Dec. 31.

Sanders was more of a finesse runner during his career as opposed to Jeanty, who really brings the power. Despite their different styles, they are set to occupy the record books together, and it is pretty classy of Sanders to be so supportive of his 36-year-old record getting broken.