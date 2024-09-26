Barstool Sports founder prepared to spend millions to bring top QB to Michigan

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a Michigan alum and big fan of his school, and he is willing to put his money where his fandom lies.

Portnoy said on a Barstool Sports “Pick ’em” show episode that was published Wednesday that he would be willing to spend millions each year to pay a top quarterback to come to the school.

“I’m going to get us a top-10 quarterback in the portal coming out every year,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy said that such a deal would be a marketing deal for Barstool Sports. For instance, he would have said player make weekly appearances on the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Portnoy added that $3 million in a year is the maximum amount he would be willing to pay for a quarterback.

Portnoy’s comments are rooted in the belief that the Wolverines are weak at quarterback this season. By comparison, the team had tremendous success under future first-round pick JJ McCarthy the previous three seasons, including a national championship win last season.

The Wolverines began the season with Davis Warren as the starting quarterback but switched to Alex Orji for the win over USC last weekend.