 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 26, 2024

Barstool Sports founder prepared to spend millions to bring top QB to Michigan

September 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Dave Portnoy on the phone

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy walks towards the pagoda before the start of Carb Day practice, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a Michigan alum and big fan of his school, and he is willing to put his money where his fandom lies.

Portnoy said on a Barstool Sports “Pick ’em” show episode that was published Wednesday that he would be willing to spend millions each year to pay a top quarterback to come to the school.

“I’m going to get us a top-10 quarterback in the portal coming out every year,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy said that such a deal would be a marketing deal for Barstool Sports. For instance, he would have said player make weekly appearances on the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Portnoy added that $3 million in a year is the maximum amount he would be willing to pay for a quarterback.

Portnoy’s comments are rooted in the belief that the Wolverines are weak at quarterback this season. By comparison, the team had tremendous success under future first-round pick JJ McCarthy the previous three seasons, including a national championship win last season.

The Wolverines began the season with Davis Warren as the starting quarterback but switched to Alex Orji for the win over USC last weekend.

Article Tags

David PortnoyMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus