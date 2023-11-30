Report: NFC team has had internal discussions about Jim Harbaugh

The rumors of Jim Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL are once again starting to ramp up, and a familiar team could reportedly enter the mix for the coach if he expresses interest in leaving Michigan.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic said during a Wednesday appearance on FS1’s “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd that the Chicago Bears have had internal discussions about Harbaugh.

“The Chicago Bears are another organization I have heard (that) has had some conversations about (Harbaugh), depending on what decision they make with this coaching staff that is in place and, of course, what they do with that quarterback situation,” Russini said. “Jim is certainly a name that is respected in league circles in the NFL. Ownership is definitely, obviously, very interested in what he could bring back to the NFL, so I certainly think this is going to continue as we get closer to the end of the NFL regular season.”

Here’s the clip of Diana Russini linking Harbaugh to the #Bears Going to be a roller coaster the rest of this season as Kevin Warren tries to decide the direction he wants to take this team in. pic.twitter.com/TC3E4mp1DH — Nolan (@nolpup) November 30, 2023

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is in his second season with the team. Chicago has won two of their last three, but they are 4-8 and once again far from playoff contention. The Bears finished 3-14 in Eberflus’ first season last year.

There is a chance the Bears could decide to completely rebuild this offseason by moving on from both Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields. If they go that route, it is easy to understand why Harbaugh would be an appealing candidate. The 59-year-old has won everywhere he has gone and went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. Harbaugh led the 49ers to the NFC Championship three straight years and to the Super Bowl in 2012.

Harbaugh also has a history with the Bears. The former quarterback was drafted by the team in the first round in 1987 and spent the first seven years of his NFL career in Chicago. It is also noteworthy that Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren previously served as the commissioner of the Big Ten.

Harbaugh has flirted with the idea of an NFL return the last two seasons. This time might be a bit different, however, as he could be facing a lengthy suspension at Michigan.

While he would likely be willing to hear what the Bears have to say, Harbaugh was recently listed as the gambling favorite to land with a different NFL team.