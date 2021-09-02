Big 12 considering expansion with these four schools

The Big 12 is trying to chart a path forward after the pending departures of Texas and Oklahoma, and the league appears to be eyeing four schools in a bid for survival.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, the Big 12 wants to add four new members, and the leading contenders are BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. If the league’s commissioners can agree on which members to invite, the process could move quickly.

Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston would have to leave the AAC, which requires 27 months’ notice and a $10 million fee to exit. BYU retains independent status in football, and may join as a football-only member. Several other Group of 5 schools are said to be interested in moving to the Big 12, but these are the choices preferred by the league at this point.

The Big 12 was left out of the recent alliance put together by three other Power 5 conferences. They are essentially on their own as they fight for survival and continued relevance. The addition of these four schools would at least give them a chance to remain nationally viable.