Report: Bill O’Brien close to landing Boston College job

Bill O’Brien’s stint at Ohio State may end up being extremely brief.

O’Brien is being described as Boston College’s “top target” for their head coach job.

SOURCE: Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien has emerged as the top target for the Boston College coaching vacancy.https://t.co/IFsMNlqfq1 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 9, 2024

Some reporters have even said that O’Brien will be hired for the job.

Being told that BC is in fact going with Bill O’Brien. Most likely announced tomorrow, possibly Saturday. The week-long saga was more of a formality than anything else. BOB was interested from the jump & mostly everyone involved with the decision making had him at the top of the… — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) February 9, 2024

BREAKING: Boston College is reportedly set to hire Ohio State co-OC Bill O'Brien as their next head coach. https://t.co/gNLkW8TeBs — Eagle Insider (@BCEagleInsider) February 9, 2024

O’Brien reportedly showed interest in the Eagles job as soon as Jeff Hafley left to take the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position. The former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach is said to have been high on BC’s list from the start.

O’Brien has a deep pedigree and has long spent time in the New England area. He was a coach with the Patriots from 2007-2011 and again in 2023. The 54-year-old went 15-9 over two seasons with Penn State from 2012-2013. He then became the head coach of the Texans and won four division titles from 2014-2020. Prior to his return to the Patriots last season, O’Brien spent two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Under his coaching, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to ever win a Heisman Trophy.

Boston College is coming off a 7-6 season.