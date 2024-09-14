 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 14, 2024

Florida fans have had enough of Billy Napier

September 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Billy Napier at a press conference

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks from the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators fans made it quite clear on Saturday how they feel about embattled head coach Billy Napier.

Napier and the Gators were outplayed and embarrassed during the first half of Florida’s home game against Texas A&M, leading fans to fully turn on their coach. The Aggies took a 20-0 lead into the half, and the fans at The Swamp did not hide their disgust.

A faint “fire Billy” chant could be heard late in the first half after the Aggies jumped out to a 20-0 advantage.

It was quite clear that the fans were directing most of their fire at Napier. According to Nick de la Torre of Gators Online, Napier was booed off the field after he finished his TV interview at halftime. His anti-drunk driving scoreboard PSA even got booed.

There were no real silver linings to Florida’s first half showing. Texas A&M outgained them 302-73, and tallied 18 first downs to Florida’s three.

Napier had already largely lost Florida fans after a blowout 41-17 loss to Miami in the season opener, and he did not exactly help himself with some comments he made after the game. Even his fight with a water bottle went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Napier was 12-15 since taking over at Florida entering play Saturday, and the team actually appears to have taken a step back this year. It is hard to imagine he will survive this, as speculation has already started about potential successors.

Article Tags

Billy NapierFlorida Gators fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus