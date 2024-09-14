Florida fans have had enough of Billy Napier

Florida Gators fans made it quite clear on Saturday how they feel about embattled head coach Billy Napier.

Napier and the Gators were outplayed and embarrassed during the first half of Florida’s home game against Texas A&M, leading fans to fully turn on their coach. The Aggies took a 20-0 lead into the half, and the fans at The Swamp did not hide their disgust.

A faint “fire Billy” chant could be heard late in the first half after the Aggies jumped out to a 20-0 advantage.

If you listen close enough, you can hear the crowd chanting "Fire Billy." Yeah, it's bad in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/wvCd0p9UnO — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 14, 2024

It was quite clear that the fans were directing most of their fire at Napier. According to Nick de la Torre of Gators Online, Napier was booed off the field after he finished his TV interview at halftime. His anti-drunk driving scoreboard PSA even got booed.

Florida fans just booed a "drive sober or get pulled over" ad read by Bily Napier on the Jumbotron. They booed as Napier finished his TV interview and left the field again. They chanted "Fire Billy" during Florida's last offensive drive of the first half. 20-0 Aggies. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 14, 2024

Scenes as Billy Napier leaves the field at halftime. pic.twitter.com/z4oEECpWv5 — Alex Shepherd 📸 (@agentshep) September 14, 2024

There were no real silver linings to Florida’s first half showing. Texas A&M outgained them 302-73, and tallied 18 first downs to Florida’s three.

Napier had already largely lost Florida fans after a blowout 41-17 loss to Miami in the season opener, and he did not exactly help himself with some comments he made after the game. Even his fight with a water bottle went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Napier was 12-15 since taking over at Florida entering play Saturday, and the team actually appears to have taken a step back this year. It is hard to imagine he will survive this, as speculation has already started about potential successors.