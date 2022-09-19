 Skip to main content
Billy Napier gives Tennessee fans bulletin board material

September 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Billy Napier at a press conference

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks from the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida coach Billy Napier is prepping for his first SEC away game with his new team, and he may have given the Tennessee Volunteers some bulletin board material.

Napier dismissed concerns about quarterback Anthony Richardson’s readiness for the Gators’ upcoming game at Tennessee, but did so in a way that will fire up Vols fans. Napier said the only real difference for Richardson would be that things will be “a little louder” when the Florida offense is on the field.

Tennessee fans will inevitably see this as Napier dismissing their ability to throw a visiting team off its game. That might not be a good idea on his part, and you don’t need to go far back to remember why.

The Gators take a 2-1 record into Neyland Stadium, but they narrowly escaped in both of their victories and could easily be 0-3. Napier may be in for a rude awakening if the Vols and their fans have anything to say about things.

