Bo Nix pulls classy move after failed comeback against Washington

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix stayed honorable in defeat Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington.

Oregon lost the Pac-12 title game to Washington 37-34 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Ducks trailed 20-3 late in the first half but were able to storm back after the halftime break.

Oregon even managed to take a momentary 24-20 lead before the end of the third quarter. Washington was able to counter with 2 touchdowns in the final quarter to seal their 3-point victory.

Nix was initially seen devastated on the sideline as the clock hit zero.

This one hurts for Bo Nix 💔 pic.twitter.com/DIbjMgkcim — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

After shaking off the initial shock, Nix made sure to walk across the field to congratulate rival quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The two shared a brief moment as cameras surrounded the signal-callers.

Classy from Bo Nix to greet Michael Penix Jr. after the game. This is awesome and not an easy thing to do after a loss of this magnitude. https://t.co/bfu9DQ6uGR pic.twitter.com/ENOwkXkHiE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2023

Penix Nix

🤝

Nix pic.twitter.com/yiqbAy8AFn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

Nix went 21/34 for 239 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Penix threw for 319 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Washington dealt Oregon their only two losses of the season. The Ducks fell to 11-2 and likely lost any shot at making the College Football Playoff. The Huskies, meanwhile, keep their record pristine at 13-0 and are all but guaranteed a spot to compete for the national title.

The thrilling Washington-Oregon affair was a fitting farewell to the Pac-12, whose remaining teams are fighting for the conference’s very survival next season.