Bo Nix pulls classy move after failed comeback against Washington

December 1, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. hugging after Washington-Oregon game

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix stayed honorable in defeat Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Washington.

Oregon lost the Pac-12 title game to Washington 37-34 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Ducks trailed 20-3 late in the first half but were able to storm back after the halftime break.

Oregon even managed to take a momentary 24-20 lead before the end of the third quarter. Washington was able to counter with 2 touchdowns in the final quarter to seal their 3-point victory.

Nix was initially seen devastated on the sideline as the clock hit zero.

After shaking off the initial shock, Nix made sure to walk across the field to congratulate rival quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The two shared a brief moment as cameras surrounded the signal-callers.

Nix went 21/34 for 239 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Penix threw for 319 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Washington dealt Oregon their only two losses of the season. The Ducks fell to 11-2 and likely lost any shot at making the College Football Playoff. The Huskies, meanwhile, keep their record pristine at 13-0 and are all but guaranteed a spot to compete for the national title.

The thrilling Washington-Oregon affair was a fitting farewell to the Pac-12, whose remaining teams are fighting for the conference’s very survival next season.

