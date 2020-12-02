Bob Stoops issues great statement after helping Lincoln Riley at practice

Bob Stoops issued a great statement on Tuesday after being asked by current Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to provide an assist to the beaten-up Sooners program.

Stoops helped out at Oklahoma’s practice on Tuesday because the Sooners do not have a full coaching staff available due to COVID-19 issues. He is eligible to help as a coach due to his current role as a special assistant to the school’s athletic director.

In his statement, Stoops made it clear that he is not trying to step on Riley’s toes.

“When Lincoln (Riley) asked me if I’d be willing to help in a coaching role while he was a little short-handed, I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” Stoops said in a statement. “Certainly I’m happy to do anything I can to assist the team for however long I’m asked to. But obviously with me being away from the day-to-day activities of the program for a while now, my input will be minimal. If I can add some enthusiasm or positive energy for these players — and I do know most of them — that’s a good thing.

“But let’s not get carried away. The people that will influence this game and the rest of our games this season will be Coach Riley, his staff and the players. I’m just going to do my best to help out however I can while keeping a low profile.”

Stoops did not help with a single specific position group but rather helped the program as a whole. The 60-year-old coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016. He won one national championship and 10 Big 12 titles. Bob’s son, Drake, plays wide receiver for the school.

Oklahoma is 6-2 this season. Their game last week against West Virginia was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Photo: John Silks/GNU Free License