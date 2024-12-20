Rapper warns Travis Hunter about girlfriend after falling for fake post

The drama surrounding Colorado star Travis Hunter and his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee reached new heights this week thanks to an infamous social media parody account.

A fake screenshot went viral on social media Thursday that claimed to show a comment Lenee left on one of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ Instagram posts. The screenshot showed Hunter’s fiancee commenting with two emojis — one heart eyes and another that featured a smiley face with dollar signs.

The post was from NBACentel, which is a fictional parody page. It is designed to look like NBACentral, a popular NBA news aggregator, and intentionally create confusion.

A lot of people fell for the joke, but no one fell harder than Bow Wow. After seeing the fake screenshot, the 37-year-old rapper took to social media to unload on Lenee and urge Hunter to call things off with his fiancee.

“From one playa to the next, hey, my n***a, I ain’t gonna tell you what to do, but open up your eyes,” Bow Wow said. “There’s no reason why she commenting on another n***a page — an NBA n***a — with a heart eyes and the motherf–ing money tongue out. That’s your fiancee. Wake up, young brother. Fiancees don’t move like that.”

Lenee has received so much backlash online in recent weeks that she decided to address a lot of it in a lengthy video. She even called Hunter out for cheating on his previous girlfriend, though she said she had Hunter’s permission.

Bow Wow listed a lot of reasons why he thinks Hunter should break up with Lenee, but the rapper was most disgusted with the completely fake Instagram comment.