Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna Lenee calls him out for cheating

Travis Hunter’s girlfriend Leanna Lenee recently shared a video on social media to address some of the recent backlash she has received, and she revealed an unflattering piece of information about the Colorado star while doing so.

Before Hunter and Lenee started dating, Leanna took two months to respond to a direct message from the Heisman Trophy winner. Some accused her of being a gold-digger and said she only became interested in Hunter after she realized Hunter was a football star.

In her nearly 8-minute TikTok video, Lenee said the reason she did not respond to Hunter at first is that he had a girlfriend at the time. She knew that because Hunter’s previous girlfriend’s name was in his Instagram bio.

“I don’t do home-wrecking. I am not a side piece. I don’t stand for any of those things,” Lenee said. “I support women, so I would never do that to another woman because I don’t want it done to me. … When I said he wasn’t my type, I meant because he was younger than me — I had never dated nobody younger than me — and he had cheated on his girlfriend. I don’t know if your type is cheaters, but mine isn’t.

“So, no, he wasn’t my type at first off of those two things. But that didn’t discredit the fact that I was attracted to him. That’s obviously why I gave him a chance, and then I learned he truly is a phenomenal and wonderful human being and that’s why we’re still together to this day.”

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna releases an almost 8 minute long video addressing all of the internet "I'm going to be addressing all the stuff online because I'm tired emotionally and mentally of seeing people try to make me out to be a person that I am not…" – via TikTok pic.twitter.com/lYSLXumpAZ — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 16, 2024

Lenee claims she had permission from Hunter to post her video, which is somewhat surprising. Perhaps he saw all the attention she recently received and felt badly enough about the way she was being portrayed that he did not mind being outed as a cheater.

Lenee also addressed the viral video from Colorado’s last game where viewers thought she was mad at the two-way star. She said she was really angry after security initially did not let her down onto the field.

Hunter and Lenee first met as teenagers back in high school. They began dating in 2022 and got engaged in February.