Brad Johnson in attendance as son Max starts for LSU against Florida

Former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson was in attendance on Saturday night in Gainesville, Fla. as his son, Max, got his first career college start.

Max Johnson, a true freshman, got the start for LSU against Florida. He led a touchdown drive on LSU’s second possession of the game.

Johnson had seen action in four games prior to his start against Florida. He entered Saturday 40/63 for 395 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Myles Brennan started the first three games of the season for LSU but has been out with an injury since then. TJ Finley served as the starter after Brennan, but he has not played well enough for the Tigers. That led them to go with Johnson, who was a four-star recruit and played at Oconee County High School at Watkinsville, Ga. His father coached him there.

Brad Johnson is in the house to watch Max’s first start with #LSU pic.twitter.com/ulgBsZSL4O — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 13, 2020

Brad Johnson played college ball at Florida State and then went on to enjoy a 15-year NFL career. He made two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.