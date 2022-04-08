Brady Quinn unhappy with Notre Dame for 1 reason

The Notre Dame football team will make history in 2023 when they host Tennessee State, and it would be an understatement to say Brady Quinn is not impressed.

Notre Dame proudly announced this week that it has scheduled a game against Tennessee State on Sept. 2, 2023. That will mark the first time ever that the Fighting Irish play a historically black college and university. It will also be Notre Dame’s first ever game against an FCS opponent.

During his “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” show on FOX Sports Radio this week, Quinn blasted his alma mater for scheduling the game.

“This a no-win scenario for Notre Dame, no matter what way you go about it,” Quinn said. “It does not help elevate their program. You’re not winning a recruit for this. You’re not winning in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee, or the AP, or whatever else want to talk about recruiting.”

Quinn said he understands the historical aspect but wishes Notre Dame focused solely on winning a national championship. Obviously, there are stronger opponents they could schedule games against, especially since they are not affiliated with any conference.

“It’s just a dramatic departure from what it used to be and it it crushes me to see it,” Quinn added. “Notre Dame in this instance, when it’s always kind of been something of its own, is now really trying to almost blend in with everyone else. And that hasn’t been their MO.”

Notre Dame fell just short of the College Football Playoff last year. The only small school they had on their schedule was Toledo, and they are at least an FBS program. Quinn is right that the Irish are forgoing an opportunity to pick up a quality win by scheduling Tennessee State.

Granted, the game will at least be a guaranteed victory. If Notre Dame scheduled a powerhouse opponent instead of Tennessee State and lost, that would also work against their playoff resume. Quinn would rather see them try, and he surely is not alone.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami Beach, Florida; USA; SiriusXM radio personality Brady Quinn at the Super Bowl LIV Media Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center.. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports