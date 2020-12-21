Report: Brent Brennan is hot candidate for Arizona head coach job

Arizona is looking for a new head coach after firing Kevin Sumlin, and Brent Brennan apparently is emerging as a hot candidate.

Brennan, 47, has been the head coach at San Jose State for four seasons. The Spartans went 2-11 and 1-11 in his first two seasons, but then they improved to 5-7 last season. This year they are 7-0 and won the Mountain West Conference Championship Game on Saturday against Boise State. The success the Spartans have enjoyed this season has led to increased interest in Brennan as a candidate, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: The name picking up traction in the Arizona search is San Jose State coach Brent Brennan. He's a former Dick Tomey GA, the hottest coach on the West Coast and just led SJSU to the Mountain West title. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2020

Brennan played wide receiver at UCLA from 1991-1995 and then worked as a graduate assistant at Hawaii, Washington and Arizona. He later coached at San Jose State from 2005-2010 in various offensive assistant roles. He was at Oregon State from 2011-2016 as a wide receivers coach before landing the San Jose State head coaching job for 2017.

Arizona fired Sumlin after the team went 0-5 this season, including a 70-7 loss in the Territorial Cup against Arizona State.