 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 7, 2023

Brent Venables backed up his pregame gesture with win over Texas

October 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Brent Venables in a hat

Brent Venables opened his tenure as OU football coach with a rousing victory against UTEP on Sept 4. Photo Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Texas Longhorns in a dramatic game on Saturday, and coach Brent Venables set the tone beforehand.

Venables was recorded throwing a “horns down” gesture as he arrived at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game, much to the delight of the Sooners fans that had assembled.

That is a pretty bold gesture coming from a head coach, but the Sooners were able to back it up. They outplayed Texas and then staged a late comeback, with Dillon Gabriel leading the Sooners on a game-winning touchdown drive with under a minute left for a 34-30 victory.

Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma players fully embraced the taunt after their win.

Some coaches take a very hard stance against the “horns down” gesture and other similar moves. Not Venables, at least on Saturday. He more or less encouraged it, but he was able to back it up with the way his team played.

Article Tags

Brent VenablesHorns DownOklahoma FootballTexas Longhorns Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus