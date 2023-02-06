 Skip to main content
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

February 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brian Ferentz during practice

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited.

On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary has been reduced by $50,000, but more notable is one of his new performance objectives. Ferentz has been given a goal of guiding Iowa to at least 25 points per game in the 2023 season.

For context, 85 teams averaged at least 25 points per game in 2022. Iowa was not one of them, as their 18.2 points per game came in at 122nd in the nation. To make matters worse, a good number of those points came via defense or special teams, so it’s fair to question whether that would count toward Ferentz’s objective.

Iowa’s offense was so bad in 2022 that Ferentz’s father, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, had to field questions about firing his son midseason. One would have to think Brian is on a short leash in 2023.

