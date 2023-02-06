Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited.

On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary has been reduced by $50,000, but more notable is one of his new performance objectives. Ferentz has been given a goal of guiding Iowa to at least 25 points per game in the 2023 season.

Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz's employment:

Salary of $850,000, effective Feb. 1, 2023 (down $50k from 2022)

Designated Performance Objectives for the 2023 season include an average of at least 25 points per game and a minimum of 7 wins — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 6, 2023

For context, 85 teams averaged at least 25 points per game in 2022. Iowa was not one of them, as their 18.2 points per game came in at 122nd in the nation. To make matters worse, a good number of those points came via defense or special teams, so it’s fair to question whether that would count toward Ferentz’s objective.

Iowa’s offense was so bad in 2022 that Ferentz’s father, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, had to field questions about firing his son midseason. One would have to think Brian is on a short leash in 2023.