Brian Kelly changes Twitter bio before LSU announcement

LSU has yet to announce that Brian Kelly will be the school’s next head football coach, but Kelly went ahead and made the move Twitter official.

Kelly (or whoever runs the coach’s social media pages) has already made major changes to his Twitter bio. The profile features several references to LSU and photoshopped images of Kelly in Tigers gear.

Brian Kelly to LSU is Twitter official pic.twitter.com/tblkTJpg5B — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 30, 2021

LSU is expected to introduce Kelly as head coach on Tuesday, so he probably figured there was no reason to wait.

Kelly has faced some criticism for the way he handled leaving Notre Dame. The news leaked through the media before he had a chance to inform his players. Kelly then sent out a text message to players apologizing for the way things went down.

There were also questions about whether Kelly took the appropriate steps with his staff.

Hard feelings are expected when a coach leaves one top program for another. It seems like there will be plenty of them with Kelly.