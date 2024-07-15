 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 15, 2024

Brian Kelly tempts fate with his new viral photo

July 15, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brian Kelly in an LSU shirt

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly prepares for the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly is not afraid to look a little bit silly to promote his school, but he may be taking an unnecessary risk with his new viral photo.

Kelly was photographed looking quite ridiculous while posing atop a fake bull at SEC Media Day on Monday. He completed the look with a cowboy hat and a pink tie.

It’s pretty easy to imagine this being used as a meme if LSU beats Texas in SEC play. It’s also pretty easy to see this coming back to haunt him if Texas beats LSU.

For better or worse, Kelly is no stranger to stunts like this. To some, he looks fun and relatable. To others, he looks awkward and seems to be trying too hard. LSU fans will have fun with it — as long as they can beat Texas, at least.

Article Tags

Brian Kelly
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus