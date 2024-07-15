Brian Kelly tempts fate with his new viral photo

LSU coach Brian Kelly is not afraid to look a little bit silly to promote his school, but he may be taking an unnecessary risk with his new viral photo.

Kelly was photographed looking quite ridiculous while posing atop a fake bull at SEC Media Day on Monday. He completed the look with a cowboy hat and a pink tie.

It’s pretty easy to imagine this being used as a meme if LSU beats Texas in SEC play. It’s also pretty easy to see this coming back to haunt him if Texas beats LSU.

For better or worse, Kelly is no stranger to stunts like this. To some, he looks fun and relatable. To others, he looks awkward and seems to be trying too hard. LSU fans will have fun with it — as long as they can beat Texas, at least.