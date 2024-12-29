SEC starting QB announces his retirement from football

One of the SEC’s starting quarterbacks is walking away from football.

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff has decided to retire. A school spokesperson on Sunday confirmed the news to Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader

Vandagriff had one year of eligibility remaining. He was benched for Kentucky’s final game of the regular season in favor of freshman Cutter Boley, which led to speculation that Vandagriff might transfer. Vandagriff did not enter the portal by Saturday’s deadline, however, as he had decided he no longer wants to play.

A former 5-star recruit, Vandagriff started 11 games for Kentucky this season. He finished the year with 1,593 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Wildcats went 4-7 in games that Vandagriff started.

Kentucky had high hopes for Vandagriff when he transferred to Lexington from Georgia after the regular season last year. Vandagriff had played behind Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck with the Bulldogs, so he never got an opportunity to showcase his potential.

Kentucky’s starting quarterback job is now wide open once again, as another notable QB on their roster transferred prior to the season.