BYU Cougar mascot goes viral for amazing strength display

The BYU Cougars got a win on the football field Thursday, and their mascot got a big win in the stadium and online for an incredible display.

During BYU’s 38-26 win over Utah State, Cosmo the Cougar put on a show. His display involved two columns of folding tables stacked three-high. Cosmo did a pushup and launched himself up to the top of the first tables. Then he did it again and launched himself to the top of the second tables. He eventually got to the top of the third tables and did 1-armed pushups. It was incredible.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Cosmo finishing things off with the backflip into a perfectly smooth roll and then a leap into the stands was incredible.

That mascot is amazing. That’s what it’s all about.