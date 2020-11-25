BYU gets no love from College Football Playoff rankings

BYU was hesitant to schedule a game with Washington because they did not want to put their perfect record on the line. They might want to rethink that strategy.

The BYU Cougars received no love from the College Football Playoff committee when the rankings were released on Tuesday. The 9-0 Cougars were ranked No. 14 in the country.

BYU is well behind fellow undefeated team Cincinnati, which is ranked No. 7. They are behind Georgia, Oklahoma and Iowa State, which all have two losses.

The biggest issue for BYU has been their schedule. Their original schedule was completely screwed up when major conferences like the Pac-12 and Big Ten decided to go to conference-only schedules. The Cougars have found many teams on short notice but only have played schools like Navy, Troy, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and UTSA. Their best wins were at Boise State and at Houston.

Despite their schedule, more credit should be given to BYU for what they’ve done. Think about all this: they have played a lot of games, they have won them all, and they have looked good while doing so. They’re trying to make things happen this year and shouldn’t be penalized for that. Maybe this is the committee’s way of telling them to start scheduling tougher opponents.

More credit should be given to BYU for what they have done than held against them for what they haven’t done.