Cade Klubnik in disbelief over Clemson drawing Texas in CFP

Cade Klubnik was in disbelief to learn that his Clemson Tigers would be traveling to Texas to face the Longhorns in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The official College Football Playoff field was announced on Sunday, and the Tigers received the No. 12 seed. They will face the No. 5 Longhorns in Austin on Dec. 21.

For Klubnik, this will be a homecoming game. He is from Austin, Texas, and played high school ball at the famed Westlake High School. All of those thoughts seemed to come to mind for Klubnik when the matchup was announced. Take a look at his reaction:

Klubnik seems like he can’t believe it.

What’s interesting is that Klubnik competed against current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the state championship game in high school in 2021 (for the 2020 season). Klubnik’s Westlake team beat Ewers’ Southlake Carroll squad 52-34. This will be a rematch of sorts for the two of them, who have moved on to college powerhouse programs.

The Longhorns enter the game as a favorite to beat the Tigers.