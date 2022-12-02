Ex-Michigan QB Cade McNamara decides on transfer destination

Cade McNamara has made a decision regarding where he will transfer.

McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

McNamara transferring to Iowa was hinted at earlier this week when it was reported that McNamara had entered the transfer portal.

McNamara lost the starting quarterback battle with J.J. McCarthy at Michigan, leading to his transfer. McNamara passed for 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He has thrown for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his college career.

Iowa’s offense has been dreadful this season. While their defense was one of the best in the country, their offense ranked 123rd of 131 in college football with 17.4 points per game. Senior Spencer Petras passed for just five touchdowns all season for the Hawkeyes.

McNamara will be a big upgrade from what Iowa has had at quarterback, though it remains to be seen whether the Hawkeyes will be able to utilize him well.