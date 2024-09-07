Cal trolls SEC with social media post after beating Auburn

The Cal Golden Bears are off to a great start in the ACC.

Cal went into Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday and handed the Auburn Tigers a 21-20 loss.

After upsetting the hosts on the road, Cal’s X account decided to troll Auburn’s conference, the SEC.

“It just means more,” Cal wrote on their X post.

“It just means more” is the SEC’s slogans. You could sense the sarcasm oozing from that post.

Cal is now 2-0 on the season, while the Tigers are 1-1.

Cal was an afterthought when they were added to the ACC after the Pac-12 imploded. So far they’re representing their new conference well.