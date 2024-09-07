 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 7, 2024

Cal trolls SEC with social media post after beating Auburn

September 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Cal Golden Bears logo

The Cal Golden Bears are off to a great start in the ACC.

Cal went into Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday and handed the Auburn Tigers a 21-20 loss.

After upsetting the hosts on the road, Cal’s X account decided to troll Auburn’s conference, the SEC.

“It just means more,” Cal wrote on their X post.

“It just means more” is the SEC’s slogans. You could sense the sarcasm oozing from that post.

Cal is now 2-0 on the season, while the Tigers are 1-1.

Cal was an afterthought when they were added to the ACC after the Pac-12 imploded. So far they’re representing their new conference well.

Article Tags

Auburn FootballCal Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus