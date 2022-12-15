Caleb Williams makes clear statement about playing in bowl game

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has more than one reason to consider sitting out of the Cotton Bowl, but that apparently is not in his plans.

The Heisman Trophy winner made clear Thursday that he intends to play against Tulane on Jan. 2 despite the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 title game. Williams spoke to the media and did not hesitate when he said he expects to be ready to go.

“I’m doing well. Hamstring is doing well. And I am confident that I will be out there,” Williams said, via Erik McKinney of On3.

USC’s bowl game is a decent one, but it’s a far cry from the College Football Playoff semifinal they missed out on by losing to Utah. Williams is well aware of that fact. Plus, Williams could have considered declaring for the NFL Draft and sitting out the game. That clearly is not on the table.

Williams threw for 37 touchdowns and rushed for ten more en route to his Heisman-winning sophomore campaign.