Cam Skattebo explains why he vomited during Arizona State’s game

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo did not look like he was feeling his best during his team’s College Football Playoff game against Texas on Wednesday, but the running back claims he was not battling an illness.

Skattebo rushed for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries in Arizona State’s double-overtime loss to Texas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Heisman Trophy finalist also had 8 catches for 99 yards.

At the start of the fourth quarter, ESPN sideline Taylor McGregor said Skattebo was “vomiting profusely” in the bench area and requesting fluids. Skattebo was also shown multiple times on the broadcast looking exhausted despite still making a huge impact in the 39-31 loss.

While speaking with the media after the Peach Bowl, Skattebo said he vomited from drinking too much water in a short period of time. He claims he felt better afterward. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham called it a “puke and rally” for his star player.

“I threw up. I threw up. I drank too much water too fast. I was kind of feeling sloshy. I felt better after,” Skattebo said. “I felt a lot better after throwing up. That’s when it all started. I had a rough first half. I wasn’t feeling too good. In the second half it was a different ballgame.”

Cam Skattebo says he got "sloshy" from drinking too much water too quickly, leading him to throw up in the third quarter. Kenny Dillingham: "Puke and rally." pic.twitter.com/3RaeGgxZe4 — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) January 1, 2025

Skattebo was largely ineffective in the first half, which led to him being mocked over a comment he made before the game. He was visibly frustrated on the sideline and even criticized over his actions toward a teammate early on.

There was speculation that Skattebo had the flu or another illness, but he says that was not the case. The final stat line certainly did not look like that of a player who was sick, even if the end result was disappointing for the Sun Devils.