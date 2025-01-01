Cam Skattebo criticized over actions toward teammate during Peach Bowl

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo got off to a slow start in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday, and he appeared to take his frustrations out on a teammate at one point.

Skattebo did not find much room to run during the first half of Arizona State’s College Football Playoff game against Texas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. He was stuffed on a huge 4th-and-2 play early in the second quarter with the Sun Devils trailing 14-3.

After Skattebo failed to pick up the first down, Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas helped the running back to his feet. Skattebo appeared to shove his teammate.

Cam Skattebo pushes his own teammate after HE DID NOT GET A FIRST DOWN pic.twitter.com/VjIHe4VsZn — x (@napkingcolejr) January 1, 2025

Skattebo was also shown looking angry on the sideline.

Skattebo, a Heisman Trophy finalist, rushed for just 45 yards on 13 carries in the first half against Texas. Fans all said the same thing as the star running back was struggling.