Cam Skattebo shown upset on Arizona State sideline during CFP game

Cam Skattebo struggled during the first half of Arizona State’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and he made his frustration known.

Skattebo had been unable to break any big runs and had been stuffed on a 4th-and-2 by Texas. He was shown frustrated while sitting on a bench on the Arizona State sideline.

Skattebo was so frustrated about being stuffed on 4th-and-2 that he pushed one of his teammates who had helped him off the ground.

According to one of ESPN’s reporters, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham had said that Skattebo should be frustrated after the way things went in the first half. The Arizona State running back finally started to get things going in the third quarter of the game with his team down 17-3.