Fans said the same thing about Cam Ward leaving Miami’s bowl game

Cam Ward only played in half of Miami’s 42-41 loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, and that left fans annoyed.

Ward went 12/19 for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. His three touchdowns helped him set the Division I record for career touchdown passes (158) and break Case Keenum’s record (155).

In addition to the personal record, Ward had his Hurricanes in the lead 31-28 at halftime. But when the second half rolled around, it was Emory Williams who came in to play quarterback for the ‘Canes. Williams went just 5/14 for 26 yards and an interception as Miami scored just 10 points in the second half and lost the game.

Fans could not believe that Ward would play in only part of a game and then ditch his teammates. Many of them called out Ward for seemingly quitting on his team.

I appreciate that Cam Ward, in this day and age in CFB, played at all. But I just can’t imagine starting any game with teammates, especially as a quarterback, and electing to pull myself out while my teammates are still trying to finish the job in a back-and-forth battle. I’m a… — Todd McShay (@McShay13) December 28, 2024

Call me whatever, Cam Ward “opting out” at halftime of his bowl game is a joke. His coaches are a joke for allowing it. If you want to be out be out. But to quit during the game is a loser move. — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) December 28, 2024

Cam Ward playing the first half and then being done is actually more egregious to me than any of the guys who opt out and don’t go through any of the bowl process. Not to mention it makes it look like he only did it for the individual record he achieved. — Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) December 28, 2024

Cam Ward deserves a ton of criticism. Want to opt out of your bowl game to play it safe and focus on NFL? Fine. But to play the game to try to set an individual record, then pull yourself at halftime while your teammates are out there fighting to win a game? Awful. — Cooley’s (C)ool-aid (@hoyapropaganda) December 29, 2024

Cam Ward opting out at halftime of a close game is just completely unserious behavior. Schools should be able to start fining guys for opting out of games. This is getting ridiculous. — A.J. Pierce (@AJPierce5) December 28, 2024

Has anyone ever opted out at the halftime of a bowl game?

I can’t remember someone doing it. Cam Ward did it today at the Pop Tart Bowl. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 28, 2024

Cam Ward quitting on his team halfway through a game because he already broke some personal record is everything that is wrong with college football. — Bert Gallagher (@RGallagher) December 29, 2024

Ward likely had an arrangement with Miami’s coaching staff ahead of time that involved him playing in just half of the game. Ward is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he likely limited his playing time to avoid risking injury.

Still, the optics of Ward playing in part of a game and then sitting it out while watching his team lose without him did not sit well with many fans.