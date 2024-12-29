 Skip to main content
Fans said the same thing about Cam Ward leaving Miami’s bowl game

December 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cam Ward on the sideline

Cam Ward only played in half of Miami’s 42-41 loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday, and that left fans annoyed.

Ward went 12/19 for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. His three touchdowns helped him set the Division I record for career touchdown passes (158) and break Case Keenum’s record (155).

In addition to the personal record, Ward had his Hurricanes in the lead 31-28 at halftime. But when the second half rolled around, it was Emory Williams who came in to play quarterback for the ‘Canes. Williams went just 5/14 for 26 yards and an interception as Miami scored just 10 points in the second half and lost the game.

Fans could not believe that Ward would play in only part of a game and then ditch his teammates. Many of them called out Ward for seemingly quitting on his team.

Ward likely had an arrangement with Miami’s coaching staff ahead of time that involved him playing in just half of the game. Ward is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he likely limited his playing time to avoid risking injury.

Still, the optics of Ward playing in part of a game and then sitting it out while watching his team lose without him did not sit well with many fans.

