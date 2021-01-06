Cardale Jones had great response to Kristen Saban Selas

Credit Cardale Jones for sending a great response to Kristen Saban Selas.

Saban Selas, who is the daughter of Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, sent a few tweets on Tuesday that drew a reaction. Saban Selas accused Ohio State of using COVID-19 as an excuse to postpone Monday’s National Championship Game to give starting quarterback Justin Fields a chance to heal from his big hit (seen here).

Jones responded to Saban Selas’ now-deleted tweet. He asked whether she really wanted Alabama to face another Ohio State backup quarterback.

sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right…. pic.twitter.com/gYkA8bQ5m0 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 5, 2021

In the 2014 season, Jones took over as Ohio State’s quarterback after JT Barrett got injured against Michigan. Jones led Ohio State to three straight wins: over Wisconsin in the conference championship game; over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal game; and over Oregon in the national championship game.

That’s why Jones is cautioning Saban Selas not to ask for Ohio State’s backup again. Actually, if we’re being technical here, Jones told us in 2015 he wasn’t even Ohio State’s backup.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0