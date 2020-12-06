 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 5, 2020

CBS’ Jamie Erdahl does play-by-play after audio issue in LSU-Alabama game

December 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

LSU Alabama

CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl briefly did some play-by-pay announcing during the early part of Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game in Baton Rouge, La. due to an audio issue.

At the 11:49 mark in the first quarter, there was no play-by-play commentary from the announcing team of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson.

Erdahl came on and shared with viewers that CBS had lost Nessler and Danielson up in the booth. Things were somewhat quiet for a minute before Erdahl started to give more play-by-play around the 10:30 mark.

At the 9:47 mark in the first quarter, the announcing team returned and was able to start calling the action again.

Alabama was up 7-0 at the time of the audio issue. By the end of the quarter, the Crimson Tide ran up a 21-0 lead.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus