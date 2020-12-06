CBS’ Jamie Erdahl does play-by-play after audio issue in LSU-Alabama game

CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl briefly did some play-by-pay announcing during the early part of Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game in Baton Rouge, La. due to an audio issue.

At the 11:49 mark in the first quarter, there was no play-by-play commentary from the announcing team of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson.

CBS briefly lost announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson during Alabama-LSU Saturday. Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl filled in. pic.twitter.com/TSJQ0S3a1j — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 6, 2020

Erdahl came on and shared with viewers that CBS had lost Nessler and Danielson up in the booth. Things were somewhat quiet for a minute before Erdahl started to give more play-by-play around the 10:30 mark.

At the 9:47 mark in the first quarter, the announcing team returned and was able to start calling the action again.

Here's Erdahl returning play-by-play to Nessler once the booth came back. pic.twitter.com/XWOc6o8SGb — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 6, 2020

Alabama was up 7-0 at the time of the audio issue. By the end of the quarter, the Crimson Tide ran up a 21-0 lead.