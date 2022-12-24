 Skip to main content
New Central Arkansas commit may have best name in all of sports

December 23, 2022
by Darryn Albert
The Central Arkansas football team

Aug 29, 2020; Montgomery, Alabama, USA; Central Arkansas Bears head coach Nathan Brown brings his team to the field prior to the game against Austin Peay Governors at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The immortal Steeve Ho You Fat may have just been dethroned.

Central Arkansas University officially landed a commitment this week from a notable defensive player. The player’s name? Dude Person. Yes, really.

Neither Buddy Guy nor God Shammgod was available for comment on Person’s move.

Person plays the safety position and spent last season at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He helped the team win the MACCC Championship and finished third on the roster with 70 total tackles.

Unfortunately though, “Dude” is not Person’s real first name (it is actually Rontavious). But Central Arkansas, who previously went viral for their colorful turf, is now going viral for their colorful names.

