Chip Kelly had incredible reaction to USC suspending reporter

Don’t go giving Chip Kelly any ideas.

Kelly was asked on Wednesday morning for his thoughts on USC’s football program suspending a reporter two weeks for violating the athletic department’s media policies. The UCLA Bruins coach was first asked whether he had suspended a reporter from covering his team.

Kelly looked genuinely perplexed by the question and asked, “can someone do that?”

Then when told that USC had suspended a reporter two weeks, Kelly started to get a sly grin, as if he had been given a potentially valuable idea.

The funny part was seeing Kelly say he genuinely had no idea it was possible to ban a reporter.

The entire exchange is worth watching:

This morning, #UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was asked about the situation at USC, with Lincoln Riley issuing a 2-week suspension to SCNG reporter Luca Evans for what the program considered violations of its media policy: pic.twitter.com/OKcJrQ1pof — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) September 20, 2023

Kelly hasn’t always had a reputation for being the most personable coach, nor the most accommodating with the media. But maybe this new idea has Kelly really thinking about some possibilities.

Kelly is in his sixth season at UCLA. His Bruins are 3-0 this season and set to visit Utah on Saturday.